Magadh University result 2019 declared, how to check

Magadh University result 2019: The Magadh University, Bodhgaya has declared the result for several undergraduate, postgraduate and B.Ed programmes second year at its official website, magadhuniversity.ac.in.

While the result of first-year exams have been declared the varsity is also conducting the exams for the third year courses beginning today – October 12. These exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 29 and were postponed to be held on October 12 and 17.

Magadh University result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, magadhuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the button ‘online result’ on the right hand

Step 3: Select the course you appear for and enter roll number, click on submit

Step 4: Result will appear, download

About Magadh University

Magadh University was established on 1st March, 1962. It is the largest university of Bihar. Dr. Sarvapali Radhakrishnan, the then President of India laid the foundation of this university. Dr. K.K Dutta, renowned Historian was the Founder Vice-Chancellor of this University.