Magadh University exams postponed due to Lok Sabha Elections

Magadh University exams: The Magadh University has postponed the exams for undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BCom on the pretext of General Elections 2019. The exams for the second-year students were to begin from March 18 which now will be conducted from June 8, 2019 onwards. The detailed exam schedule or datesheet is yet to be released on the official website.

The Magadh University in its official statement has said, “The exam dates were clashing with the dates of general elections and hence stand postponed.” It further added that the exam time and centre remain the same for convenience of the candidates and the dates only are rescheduled.

Meanwhile, due to general elections, many other exams have also been rescheduled including several national level competitive exams.

Recently, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 has been postponed due to the General Elections. According to the official statement by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee — the institute responsible for organising the entrance exam this year — will now conduct the JEE Advanced on May 27, 2019 (Monday) instead of May 19.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has also rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination which was to begin May 2, 2019, to now commence from May 27, 2019 on the pretext of the General Election 2019.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been rescheduled to May 26 and the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) dates rescheduled to be conducted on April 23 across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.