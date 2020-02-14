Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result declared: Steps to check result online

Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result: Students can also check their result at - result1.mkuniversity.org, result1.mkuniversiry.ac.in, and mkuniversity.org/ugresults/.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2020 10:39:22 am
mkuniversity result, mkuniversity.ac.in, mk university result, education news MKU result: Check at mkuniversity.ac.in. (Representational image)

Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result: The Madurai Kamraj University (MKU) has declared result of its undergraduate semester courses. The result is available at the official website, mkuniversity.ac.in.

Several students had complaint of delayed loading of website due to heavy load. The university has also enabled severa sub-domains or alternative links where students can check their result – result1.mkuniversity.org, result1.mkuniversiry.ac.in, and mkuniversity.org/ugresults/.

Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mkuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on any one server link on ‘important news’ section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, the admission process is on at the varsity for the PhD programmes. Candidates seeking admission in PhD courses at MKU can register online and submit hard copy of their application form along with original certificates at the varsity.

