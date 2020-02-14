Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result declared: Steps to check result online

MKU result: Check at mkuniversity.ac.in. (Representational image) MKU result: Check at mkuniversity.ac.in. (Representational image)

Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result: The Madurai Kamraj University (MKU) has declared result of its undergraduate semester courses. The result is available at the official website, mkuniversity.ac.in.

Several students had complaint of delayed loading of website due to heavy load. The university has also enabled severa sub-domains or alternative links where students can check their result – result1.mkuniversity.org, result1.mkuniversiry.ac.in, and mkuniversity.org/ugresults/.

Madurai Kamaraj University MKU result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mkuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on any one server link on ‘important news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, the admission process is on at the varsity for the PhD programmes. Candidates seeking admission in PhD courses at MKU can register online and submit hard copy of their application form along with original certificates at the varsity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd