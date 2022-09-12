Madras University, University of Melbourne join hands for research opportunities

The University of Madras today signed an MoU with the University of Melbourne to further explore teaching and research opportunities.

This partnership comes a little after the universities announced a blended Bachelor of Science degree earlier this year, which is offered in equivalence across the disciplines of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The programme will be offered to the 30 best students based on their application including their entrance score. The successful students will commence the course from September 20. The Roaster system, as offered by Tamil Nadu government, will be duly followed.

Now, with this extended partnership, the two institutes will cover additional academic and research opportunities, as well as cultural exchange of students and faculty across all 86 departments at University of Madras.

Through this MoU, the two universities will explore the possibility of joint PhD opportunities, knowledge sharing for early to mid-level researchers, mobility options, workshops as well as study visits and staff exchanges.

The two institutes aim to initiate strong and sustainable Transnational Education (TNE) and Transnational Research (TNR) programmes through this partnership. “Our joint expertise enables students and faculty from both institutions to collaborate, learn from each other, and initiate research that has global relevance and critical impact,” Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Melbourne, said.