Madras University UG, PG results to release today: How to check

Madras University UG, PG results: The results of undergraduate and, postgraduate professional degree examinations are likely to release today. The students appeared for the annual exams held in April/ May can check the UG, PG results at the official websites — results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Last year, the Madras University announced the UG, PG results on June 26 by the Registrar of the Madras University.

The details on the revaluation process for the same will be released soon once the Madras University UG PG results are released. The official websites are running slow, we suggest candidates to check the result of the Madras University after some time.

Madras University UG PG results: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree November examination were released in January by the Madras University today at the official websites.