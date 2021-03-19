Madras University UG, PG result declared, website down

University of Madras result 2021: The University of Madras (UNoM) today announced the result for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses except the first semester at its official website — unom.ac.in. For many students, the server is showing ‘unavailable’ due to heavy load. Candidates are requested to wait in order to check their result.

The exams were conducted in December 2020 and January 2021. Last year, it was scheduled for November 2019. Due to the Covid-19 situation, it has been delayed this year. As per reports, nearly two lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.

How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website at unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result 2021’ link

Step 4: Insert necessary credentials to log in

Step 5: Download the result for further reference