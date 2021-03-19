scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

Madras University UG, PG result declared, website down

The result for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses except the first semester at its official website -- unom.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2021 8:14:56 pm
Madras university, student admission cancelled, Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, Dalit Student, Ambedkar, Student Activism, Indian Express News, ChennaiMadras University.

University of Madras result 2021: The University of Madras (UNoM) today announced the result for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses except the first semester at its official website — unom.ac.in. For many students, the server is showing ‘unavailable’ due to heavy load. Candidates are requested to wait in order to check their result.

The exams were conducted in December 2020 and January 2021. Last year, it was scheduled for November 2019. Due to the Covid-19 situation, it has been delayed this year. As per reports, nearly two lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.

How to check the result 

Step 1: Visit the official website at unom.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result 2021’ link
Step 4: Insert necessary credentials to log in
Step 5: Download the result for further reference

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X