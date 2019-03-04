Toggle Menu
Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results declared, website to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/madras-university-ug-pg-professional-degree-revaluation-results-declared-unom-ac-in-5610846/

Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results declared, website to check

Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results: The UG, PG professional degree revaluation results are available on the official website unom.ac.in

madras university result, madras university ug revaluation results, madras university pg revaluation results, madras university answer scripts, madras university scam, madras university, madras university results 2018, madras university news, madras university results 2019
The Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results are available on the official website unom.ac.in. Image source: gettyimages.in

Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results: The University of Madras has declared the revaluation results that was conducted in November 2018. The candidates who will appear in the examination can check the results through the official website- unom.ac.in.

The results for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate examinations were declared on the official website on February 5, 2019.

Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examinations were conducted in the month of November 2018.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DRDO ‘Dare to Dream’ contest: Application submission date extended till March 31
2 NIMCET 2019: Applications begin; check exam pattern, eligibility
3 IGNOU D.El.Ed admit card updates: Tripura region can download now