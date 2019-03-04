Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results declared, website to check

Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results: The University of Madras has declared the revaluation results that was conducted in November 2018. The candidates who will appear in the examination can check the results through the official website- unom.ac.in.

The results for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate examinations were declared on the official website on February 5, 2019.

Madras University UG, PG professional degree revaluation results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examinations were conducted in the month of November 2018.