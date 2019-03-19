Toggle Menu
Madras University UG/ PG distance exam results 2018 declared, check direct link

Madras University UG/ PG distance exams result 2018: The results are available at the official websites results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, and egovernance.unom.ac.in. The examinations were conducted in the month of December 2018

Madras University UG/ PG distance exams result 2018: The results are available at the official websites results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, and egovernance.unom.ac.in

Madras University UG/ PG distance exams result 2018: Institute of Distance Education, Madras University has declared the results of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

The examinations were conducted in the month of December 2018.

Madras University UG/ PG Distance Education results 2018: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on Distance examination results – December 2018’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

As candidates visit, uom.ac.in, they will have a choice to visit the main website and two servers dedicated to result. Candidates can also collect their detailed marksheet from university office, later.

