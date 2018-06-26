Madras University UG PG April/ May results 2018: Results after 2 pm at unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in

Madras University UG PG results: Students can apply for revaluation, dates of which will be out soon. Students can apply for revaluation, dates of which will be out soon.

Madras University UG PG results: The results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree examination are expected to release today by the Registrar of the Madras University after 2 pm. The students appeared for the annual exams held in April/ May can check the UG, PG results at the official websites — results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in. The details on the revaluation process for the same will be released soon once the Madras University UG PG results 2018 are out.

Madras University UG PG results, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2017’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree November examination were released in January by the Madras University today at the official websites — results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in. Revaluation for the same were started from February 2.

