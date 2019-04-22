Madras University UG admission begins, check details

Madras University UG admission 2019: Madras University has started the online application process for the undergraduate courses. The candidates can apply online till May 3, 2019.
The admission will be conducted on the basis of marks in the Class 12th examination. The candidates can apply online through the official website- unom.ac.in.
READ | NIRF ranking 2019: Top universities in India
Courses offered and eligibility
B.A.- A pass in the Higher Secondary Examinations (Academic or Vocational Stream)
B.C.A.- Computer Science or Mathematics or Statistics or Business Mathematics
B.COM- Accountancy and Commerce
B.COM (C.A.)- Accountancy, Commerce and Computer Science
NIRF ranking: Top educational institutes in India
Madras University UG admission 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, unom.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the type of programme you wish to apply under ‘admissions’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’
READ | NIRF ranking 2019: Top colleges in India
Step 5: Read instructions, click ‘I agree’ and ‘proceed’
Step 6: Fill details, register
Step 7: Log-in using registered id
Step 8: Fill form, upload images
Step 9: Make payment
Madras University admission 2019: Documents needed
Caste certificate
Income Certificate
Education Qualification certificates
Signature and photograph
Madras University admission 2019: Application fee
For undergraduate courses, candidates will have to pay Rs 800 and SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee.
Madras University admission 2019: How to apply
The candidates can apply online through the official website- unom.ac.in on or before May 3, 2019.