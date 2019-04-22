Madras University UG admission begins, check details

Madras University UG admission 2019: Madras University has started the online application process for the undergraduate courses. The candidates can apply online till May 3, 2019.

The admission will be conducted on the basis of marks in the Class 12th examination. The candidates can apply online through the official website- unom.ac.in.

Courses offered and eligibility

B.A.- A pass in the Higher Secondary Examinations (Academic or Vocational Stream)

B.C.A.- Computer Science or Mathematics or Statistics or Business Mathematics

B.COM- Accountancy and Commerce

B.COM (C.A.)- Accountancy, Commerce and Computer Science

Madras University UG admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, unom.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the type of programme you wish to apply under ‘admissions’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Read instructions, click ‘I agree’ and ‘proceed’

Step 6: Fill details, register

Step 7: Log-in using registered id

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

Madras University admission 2019: Documents needed

Caste certificate

Income Certificate

Education Qualification certificates

Signature and photograph

Madras University admission 2019: Application fee

For undergraduate courses, candidates will have to pay Rs 800 and SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee.

