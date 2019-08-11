Madras University retotalling results declared, check now

Madras University retotalling results 2019: The Madras University has released the results for the retotalling examinations. The results for the undergraduate examinations were conducted on June 26, 2019.

The under graduate examinations were conducted in April. The students can check the results through the website unom.ac.in.

Madras University retotalling results 2019: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the retotalling results 2019

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

As candidates visit, uom.ac.in, they will have a choice to visit the main website and two servers dedicated to result. Candidates can also collect their detailed marksheet from university office.