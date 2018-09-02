Madras University results 2018: UG/ PG April re-totalling results declared, websites to check

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Madras University results 2018: All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 11:29:02 pm
Madras University results 2018: Madras University has declared the re-totalling results for the degree examination that was held in the month of April. All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in. Earlier, the university declared the UG/ PG result in the month of June.

The Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations of the Madras University were held on April 10. However, the Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations had begun on April 11.

Madras University UG PG re-totalling results, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘Provisional degree certificate- April 2018’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

