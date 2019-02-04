Madras University results 2018: UG/ PG November results likely this week, check direct link

Madras University UG PG results 2018: Madras University is likely to declare the results of Undergraduate, Postgraduate degree examinations this week, within Friday, February 8, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Speaking to the Indian Express, an University official said, “The editing work is almost complete. We hope you can publish exam results in the first week of February. Therefore, the examination results are expected to be released at any time.”

The examinations were conducted in the month of November 2018.

Madras University UG PG results 2018: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2018’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.