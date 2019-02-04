Toggle Menu
Madras University results 2018: UG/ PG November results likely this week, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/madras-university-results-2018-results-likely-this-week-results-unomac-in-5568710/

Madras University results 2018: UG/ PG November results likely this week, check direct link

Madras University UG PG results 2018: The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in.

madras university result, madras university result date 2019, revaluation result 2018, madras university results 2019, madras university revaluation result 2018, unom.ac.in result 2019, unom.ac.in results 2019, சென்னை பல்கலைக்கழகம் தேர்வு முடிவுகள், சென்னை பல்கலைக்கழகம்
Madras University UG PG results 2018: The results will be available at results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in. Image source: gettyimages.in

Madras University UG PG results 2018: Madras University is likely to declare the results of Undergraduate, Postgraduate degree examinations this week, within Friday, February 8, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Speaking to the Indian Express, an University official said, “The editing work is almost complete. We hope you can publish exam results in the first week of February. Therefore, the examination results are expected to be released at any time.”

READ IN TAMIL | Madras university results 2018

The examinations were conducted in the month of November 2018.

Madras University UG PG results 2018: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2018’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BMC to introduce Direct Benefit Transfer scheme to students to provide scholastic materials
2 IIT Delhi students criticise govt for 'minimal hike' in fellowships
3 ICAI IPC result 2018 release date and time