Madras University result 2018 declared for MBA distance programme, steps to download

Madras University result: The Madras University has declared results for MBA programme conducted in distance mode on its official website, unom.ac.in. The examination was held in December 2018. The university’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) had last week released result for postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

Meanwhile, the procedure for requesting for re-totalling of exams for undergraduate courses is also going to conclude on March 27, 2019. Candidates need to download the form from the website and send it along with a demand draft to “The Director, IDE, University of Madras, Chennai”. The DD should be of Rs 300 per subject along with a self-attested envelope of Rs 40.

Madras University result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘distance education’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘December 2018 MBA exam results’

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and keep a print out for future reference.