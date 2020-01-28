Madras University November/ December results 2019 likely this week

Madras University November/ December results 2019 are available at unom.ac.in Madras University November/ December results 2019 are available at unom.ac.in

Madras University November/ December results 2019: The University of Madras will release the results of November/December 2019 semester examination in January-end. The results of the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations will be released before Friday, January 31, 2020, as per the registrar office. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- unom.ac.in.

Last year, the Madras University had announced the result on February 4. Meanwhile, Anna Univesity will also release the result for their UG/ PG exams this week. For more updates, keep checking this page.

Madras University November/ December results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2019′

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also take a print out of the result as it will act as a provisional mark sheet until the university issues an official one.

The University of Madras has developed an excellent Institute of Distance Education in 1981. Now the IDE is offering 15 undergraduate courses, 20 postgraduate courses under CBCS pattern, 16 diploma courses and 12 certificate courses.

