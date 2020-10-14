Madras University to declare final semester result today

University of Madras final semester result at unom.ac.in (Representational image)

Madras University’s final result 2020: The University of Madras will declare the result of final term examinations today evening. Students who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at unom.ac.in by using their roll number. Due to the pandemic, the university had held the final semester exams online. Students could appear for the exam from their respective homes.

A total of 12 universities and the Directorate of Technical Education had opted for online examinations. Students who have appeared for the final semester exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘examination’ in the main tab

Step 3: Please on the exam you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, the admission process for 2020-21 session is on at the varsity. Those aspiring for admission to MPhil courses can apply till October 31. Reportedly, Anna University is also expected to declare its result this week, however, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd