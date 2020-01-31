Madras University UG, PG result declared: Steps to check marks

University of Madras results: Check at unom.ac.in. University of Madras results: Check at unom.ac.in.

University of Madras result: The University of Madras (UoM) declares the result for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses at its official website, unom.ac.in. The exams were conducted in November 2019. For many students, the server is showing ‘unavailable’ due to heavy load. Candidates are requested to wait in order to check their result.

Candidates can take a print out of their result. It can act as their provisional mark sheet till the varsity release the official ones. Last year, the Madras University had announced the result on February 4.

University of Madras result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

The varsity had declared the result of the exams conducted in the distance-mode earlier in September. Meanwhile, the university, reportedly, is in the process of revising its syllabus for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The new syllabus is expected to be implemented across 150 courses from next year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd