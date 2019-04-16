Toggle Menu
Madras HC gives nod to pvt matric schools to hold NEET coaching classes during summer vacationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/madras-hc-gives-nod-to-pvt-matric-schools-to-hold-neet-coaching-classes-during-summer-vacation-5679204/

Madras HC gives nod to pvt matric schools to hold NEET coaching classes during summer vacation

The director of matriculation schools submitted that they had issued the order following complaints from parents that private schools were profiteering by collecting coaching fees for various competitive examinations.

ntaneet.nic.in, neet, neet 2019, neet admit card, neet hall ticket, neet 2019 exam date, nta neet admit card download link, ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in, neet 2019, neet preparation, neet 2019 preparation, neet paper pattern
The petitioner submitted it was essential for schools to prepare students for NEET and competitive exams for entry to various courses and that they would feel comfortable being coached in the school they were studying.

The Madras High Court Tuesday permitted private matriculation schools to conduct coaching sessions during summer break for Plus 1 and Plus 2 students who wish to appear in entrance examinations.

Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar gave the direction on a PIL from Vijayaraghavan, who sought to quash a government order that private schools should not hold coaching classes during the summer vacation and that action would be taken against them for violation of the order.

The director of matriculation schools submitted that they had issued the order following complaints from parents that private schools were profiteering by collecting coaching fees for various competitive examinations.

He also said the CBSE schools were holding coaching classes for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other exams and students could get training there.

Advertising

The petitioner submitted it was essential for schools to prepare students for NEET and competitive exams for entry to various courses and that they would feel comfortable being coached in the school they were studying.

The judges said the students could receive coaching for the NEET and other entrance examinations, but such classes should not be held for any other purpose.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka PUC II supplementary exams 2019: Know date and time
2 NBE releases FMGE application form, how to apply
3 CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2019: Know errors that happened this year