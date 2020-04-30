Madhyamik results to be announced after lockdown lifted: Partha Chatterjee

Madhyamik results to be announced after lockdown gets over. Representational image/ file Madhyamik results to be announced after lockdown gets over. Representational image/ file

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results of Madhyamik or class 10 examinations after lockdown is lifted. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday said that the date of results publication will be decided after normalcy returns and lockdown gets over.

Chatterjee told reporters the board will take a call on deciding on the date of publication of results after normalcy is restored and lockdown is lifted.

“The evaluation process of papers are going on full swing after the exams were completed in February and the rest of the job won’t take much of time once normalcy returns. We will decide accordingly,” he said.

A total of 10.15 lakh (10,15,888) students appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year- 5,76,009 female students and 4,39,879 male students, that was concluded on February 27

The minister said the exams for the remaining Higher Secondary papers will be undertaken after June 10. “We will prioritise completing the HS exam process first after June 10,” he said. The remaining papers of Higher Secondary examinations are physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, statistics, geography.

Chatterjee said the academic calendar of different state universities and affiliated colleges, involving 19 lakh students in UG and PG, will be fixed by the respective universities in consultation with the higher education department.

