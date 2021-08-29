Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: Second round of registration begins, here’s how to apply

Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has once again opened the registration window for students seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) courses. Students who have passed class 12 exams can register online for undergraduate courses through the official site of the MP online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

The second round of registration will be open from August 28 to September 3. Applicants will also be able to fill their choices in the same time period. More than 4 lakh candidates had registered for UG admissions in the first round.

How to apply for Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Online Portal, epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Undergraduate’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Create your user ID and fill up the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

The process of document verification will begin today i.e August 29 and will conclude on September 5. Candidates will receive their allotment letters by September 10. They will also have to submit the online fee from September 10-14.

This year onwards, the state government has decided to conduct the college admissions in the state as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Madhya Pradesh government will include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught from this year onwards.