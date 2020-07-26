Madhya Pradesh 12th, RBSE, Odisha, Goa, Uttarakhand; list of board exam results to be announced next week

RBSE Rajasthan, Maharashtra SSC, BSE Odisha, MPBSE 12th result 2020: Board exam results to be announced next week. Representational image/ file RBSE Rajasthan, Maharashtra SSC, BSE Odisha, MPBSE 12th result 2020: Board exam results to be announced next week. Representational image/ file

RBSE Rajasthan, Maharashtra SSC, BSE Odisha, MPBSE 12th, Goa Board 10th Result 2020 Date: The results for most of the national — CBSE, CISCE, and several state boards have already been announced, while others will be announced by July-end. The state boards like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Uttarakhand will announce the results of either Class 10 or 12 by the next week.

Here is a look at all those results which will announced next week.

MPBSE 12th Result 2020 date: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will declare the state class 12 results on July 27. Once declared, students can check their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. As per the official notice, the result will be out by 3 pm.

Around six lakh students had appeared for the state class 12 exams and due to high influx candidates might face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned above. The exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 2 till 31, but it was postponed midway due to the novel coronavirus.’

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 date: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare class 10 results on Monday. A senior board official told indianexpress.com that the result can be expected ‘any day next week’. “The result preparation process is at its last stage, and the student can expect their board exam result any day. The result will be declared before Friday, July 31,” the official said. The students can check the results through the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The board exams were held in March but RBSE was forced to postpone it midway due to COVID-19 outbreak. The exams for the remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 date: A total of 5.34 lakh students who had appeared in the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha class 10 exam this year will get their result in the coming week. Board secretary Ramashis Hazra told indianexpress.com, “The board will announce the result declaration date for annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday, July 27. The result will be announced by month-end.” Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 date: Nearly 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) class 10 and 12 exams will get their result by Friday, July 31. Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 10, 12 exams will be announced by July-end. The board will soon complete the process for result declaration, following which, both the classes 10 and 12 results will be announced next week.” The evaluation process of the board exams was completed on July 15. Once released, the students can check the result through the website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Around 1.5 lakh students had applied to appear for the High School or class 10 exam, while 1.35 lakh students for the intermediate or class 12 exams.

Goa GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020 date: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam on Tuesday, July 28. The board will announce the result at 4:30 pm. The students can check the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in. A total of 19,680 students had registered to appear for the SSC examination this year. The board exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 2, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, and was conducted from May 21 to June 6, 2020.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2020 date: Though the result was expected this week, however, Maharashtra board has not announced the SSC result declaration date yet. When announced, it will be declared on mahresult.nic.in.

