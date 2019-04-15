Madhya Pradesh police file FIR over ‘irregularities’ in Bhopal journalism varsity

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with alleged financial and administrative irregularities in Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

Prof Brijkishore Kuthiyala, who was Vice-Chancellor of the university between 2010 and 2018, was named as the main accused. Seventeen other employees, including those allegedly appointed in violation of rules, have also been named in the FIR lodged under IPC sections related to cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by public servants and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A couple of days ago, the university registrar sent a complaint to EOW, attaching a report of a three-member committee that carried out a probe and recommended prosecution of those allegedly responsible for misappropriation of money. The committee was headed by Additional Chief Secretary M Gopal Reddy, who heads the public relations department under the Congress government. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta, who was Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Kamal Nath for a couple of months, and another party leader Sandeep Dixit were the two other members of the committee, which submitted its report to the government in March.

Gupta told The Indian Express that many irregular appointments were made and several unauthorised centres of the university were opened during the former V-C’s tenure.

Special DG, EOW, K N Tiwari, said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of findings in the three-member panel’s probe report. He said university employees appointed illegally and others involved in alleged financial irregularities are among the accused.

Over the last few years, the Congress has alleged that the Bhopal-based university was promoting people ideologically inclined to the RSS and the BJP.

When contacted, Prof Kuthiyala said he was not aware of the proceedings against him and refused to comment on the allegations.

Former BJP minister Vishwas Sarang’s sister is also among the accused. Sarang claimed his sister was appointed in 2000 when the Congress was in power. He said she was appointed following due procedure. Calling the action against his sister political, he said the probe committee had Congress members.

BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari alleged that the FIR was filed in retaliation to the recent Income Tax raids against the aides of Chief Minister Nath.