Madhya Pradesh govt suspends online classes till May 31 except for Classes 10, 12

The classes has been suspended from May 1 to May 31. (Photo credit: pixabay.com)

Madhya Pradesh government Tuesday suspended online classes for all students except those studying in classes 10 and 12. The online classes for government and non-government schools will be discontinued from May 1 to May 31. The decision has been taken amid spike in the Covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the school education department has also suspended the ‘online synchronous learning’ programme. Under this, all state schools were conducting online classes since July 2020. However, the online classes for board exam candidates will be conducted as per schedule.

प्रदेश के समस्त शासकीय एवं अशासकीय (CBSE, ICSE, माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल अथवा अन्य किसी बोर्ड से सम्बद्ध) शालाओं में कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं को छोडकर (जिनकी बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ होनी है ) शेष समस्त कक्षाएं दिनांक 1 मई, 2021 से 31 मई, 2021 तक ऑनलाईन संचालित नहीं होगी। pic.twitter.com/H5RuToz03N — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 27, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has also clarified in the circular that the exams for class 10 and 12 have not been cancelled. The exams have been postponed due to the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.