Madhya Pradesh MPSOS 12th Result 2020 released, how to check

MPSOS 12th result 2020 released at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS 12th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has declared the result for ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ class 12 exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- mpsos.nic.in. Earlier, the result for the open school class 10 exam was released.

The open school exam for class 10 was held from August 17 to 26, and class 12 till September 2

MPSOS 12th result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna Exam August 2020 Class 12th Result’

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number, and select ‘exam’

Step 4: Result will appear on screen, download, take a print out for further reference.

In the Madhya Pradesh board annual exam of classes 10, 12, results of which were released earlier, a total of 68.81 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully this year, while the pass percentage in class 10 touched at 62.84 per cent.

About ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme

Under the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ initiative, candidates who wished to continue their studies but could not due to personal reasons can pass their class 10, 12 examinations with this scheme. This flexible scheme gives students as many as nine consecutive tries to clear a particular paper. The candidates have to pass all five subjects they have registered for in order to obtain the certificate of passing from the board.

