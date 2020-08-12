Madhya Pradesh MPSOS 10th, 12th admit card released, check exam schedule

Download admit card at mpsos.nic.in. Representational image/ file

MPSOS 10th, 12th admit card 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has released the admit card for ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ Class 10, 12 examination scheduled to held from August 17, and continue till September 2.

The candidates can download the admit card from the website- mpsos.nic.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates need to provide roll number, captcha code.

MPSOS 10th, 12th admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website- mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link ‘MPSOS class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your roll number

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Save a copy to your computer and take a print out

All candidates are required to print a copy of the admit card and carry it to their examination hall along with an ID proof. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be granted entry into the examination hall.

In the Madhya Pradesh board class 10, 12 results released earlier, a total of 68.81 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully this year, while the pass percentage in class 10 touched at 62.84 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd