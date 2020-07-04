MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: When and where to check marks

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file MP Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of state class 10 exams today at 12 pm. Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 3 till March 27. However, the exams were postponed midway due to rising coronavirus cases across the country. It was later canceled in May and the board was directed by the government to prepare the merit list on the basis of the examinations that could be conducted.

LIVE UPDATES | MP Board MPBSE 10th Result today

The marksheets of the same will be provided to students once the schools in the state reopens. As of now, students are advised to take a printout of their result, which will work as a provisional marksheet until the original copy is handed over to the candidate by their respective institutions.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check via website

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. The candidates can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results and updates regarding the same. To complete the registration one needs to fill the box below.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check via app

The results can also be checked on MPBSE MOBILE APP. (Screenshot) The results can also be checked on MPBSE MOBILE APP. (Screenshot)

The results can also be checked on MPBSE MOBILE APP, MP Mobile app. These two apps are available on Google Play Store. Windows phone users can check the results on MP Mobile App.

The board had recorded 61.32 passing percentage in the previous year, with girls outperforming the boys.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the state class 12 exams are yet to be completed. The exam controller had confirmed to this website that around 8.5 lakh students had appeared in the higher secondary exams, which concluded on June 15. Class 12 results are expected to be announced towards the end of this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd