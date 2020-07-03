Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 10th results date and time

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the state class 10 result on Saturday, July 4. According to secretary Amnil Suchari, the result will be announced at 12 noon tomorrow. Once declared, around 11.5 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board class 10 exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 3 till March 27 but it was postponed due to rising coronavirus cases across the country. The exams were later cancelled in May and it was directed that the merit list would be prepared on the basis of the examinations that could be conducted.

Students are advised to take a printout of their result, which will work as a provisional mark sheet until the original mark sheet is handed over to the candidate by their respective institutions. MPBSE had recorded 61.32 passing percentage in the previous year, with girls outperforming the boys.

Meanwhile, the government successfully conducted the pending exams for higher secondary examinations last month. The evaluation of the same is yet to be completed and results can only be expected towards the end of this month.

