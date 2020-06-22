MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time updates

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Representational image/ file MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Representational image/ file

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE is likely to announce the results of class 10 exams this week. Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told indianexpress.com that the evaluation process of the class 10 exam has been completed, and the board will decide the result declaration date this week.

“The result of the class 10 exam can be announced this week. Students will either get their results this week or by the next week,” he said. The result will be declared without conducting the pending board exams. Though the MPBSE decided to conduct the pending exams, later decided against it due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Students can also get the result link and other related updates in their inbox by registering with indianexpress.com. They can do so by filling in the box below –

Around 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam this year, which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of the examinations held. “For the cancelled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets.”

The paper checking process of the class 12 exams too will be completed soon. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the higher secondary exams which were concluded on June 15, after it was postponed due to pandemic. According to the controller, the students will get their results next month. “The hard copy of the mark sheets of both class 10, 12 exams will be distributed once schools re-opened,” the official informed.

The pending HS exams was conducted for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science book-keeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

Last year, a total of 61.32 per cent students cleared the secondary exam, while 72.37 per cent became successful in higher secondary.

