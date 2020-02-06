Madhya Pradesh MPPEB releases dates for various examinations, check schedule

MP PEB exams 2020: The examinations will be conducted from May 16 MP PEB exams 2020: The examinations will be conducted from May 16

MP PEB exams 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the schedule for various entrance examinations. The dates are available on the website- peb.mp.gov.in.

The board has released the dates for pre-polytechnic test (PPT), pre-veterinary and fisheries entrance test (PV & FT), diploma in animal husbandry entrance test (DAHET), group 3- sub engineer recruitment test, ANM Training Selection Test, Pre-Agriculture test, General Nursing selection test and pre-nursing selection test (PNST) 2020.

Madhya Pradesh MP PEB exams 2020: Important dates

In May, the board will conduct the pre-polytechnic test between May 16 to 17 pre-veterinary and fisheries entrance test and diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test on May 24, 2020.

In June, the group 3 sub engineer recruitment test will be conducted between June 6 to 7, the ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) – 2020 between June 20 to 21, and Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) on June 28.

The examinations for General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2020 will be conducted between July 4 to 5, 2020. The candidates can check the schedule through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

MPTET 2020: Check schedule

The application process for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) was closed on February 4 at the websites- peb.mponline.gov.in or pseb.mp.gov.in.

MP TET 2020: Practice mock test here

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2020, in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 8.50 am and the afternoon shift at 1.50 pm.

