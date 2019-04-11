Madhya Pradesh MP Board 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time

MP Board results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will declare the results of class 10 and 12 examinations in May. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Ajay Gangwar hinted that the results is likely to be declared by the second week. “The results of both 10th and 12th will be released on the second week of May, between May 13-15.” Both the results will be declared on the same date,” the board secretary said.

The candidates can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. The students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks to get successful in the examination.

Around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for Class 10 examination. The board class 10, 12 examinations was conducted in March, while the Class 10 exams started from March 1, the class 12 exam began on March 2, 2019.

Like last year, this year also the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures to prevent cheating. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.