MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time: Results to be announced on this date

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will declare the results of class 10 and 12 examinations on May 15, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Ajay Gangwar said that the results of both class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on May 15, 2019. “The results of both matric and intermediate examinations are scheduled to be declared on May 15 at 11 am,” the board secretary said.

The students can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. To get successful in the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for class 10 examination. The board class 10 and class 12 examinations were conducted in March, while the class 10 exams started from March 1, the class 12 exam began on March 2, 2019.

Like last year, this year also the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures to prevent cheating. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offense that entails imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.