MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time update

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date: The results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP board) class 10, 12 examinations will be declared by May 16, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Ajay Gangwar hinted that the results are likely to be declared by the third week. “The results of both 10th and 12th will be released on the second week of May, between May 14-16.” Both the results will be declared on the same date,” the board secretary said.

The candidates can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. The students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks to get successful in the examination.

Around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for Class 10 examination. The board class 10, 12 examinations were conducted in March, while the class 10 exams started from March 1, the class 12 exam began on March 2, 2019.

Like last year, this year also the MPBSE has introduced a slew of measures to prevent cheating. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.