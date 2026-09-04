Madhya Pradesh introduces Hindi-medium BTech in civil engineering, offers Rs 2 lakh final-year incentive

The initiative has been launched at Shri G S Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS). (Image improved using AI)

A Hindi-medium BTech programme in civil engineering has been introduced in Madhya Pradesh from the current academic session, with students enrolled in the course eligible for a Rs 2 lakh incentive from the state government in their final year, officials said on Thursday.

The programme has been launched at Shri G S Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), an aided autonomous institute and one of the prominent engineering colleges in central India.

Under the initiative, 30 seats have been earmarked for a dedicated Hindi-medium batch in civil engineering. Around 20 students have already secured admission to the programme, officials said.

The initiative aims to provide students with the opportunity to pursue technical education in Hindi while also encouraging them to take up engineering studies. Students enrolled in the special batch will be eligible for the state government’s Rs 2 lakh incentive upon reaching their final year, officials said.