Madhya Pradesh govt, varsities sign MoUs with Cambridge Assessment English

A department of the University of Cambridge that lays down tests for those learning English signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government and private institutions in the state on Tuesday. The MoU with Cambridge Assessment English (CAE) is aimed at developing English language skills of students to enhance their employability, officials said.

On the occasion, CAE Global Network Deputy Director Liam Vint said, “We are delighted universities in MP are taking steps to implement international standards of English. English language skills are key to graduate employability.”

MP is the third state the CAE has ventured into after Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, its South Asia Regional Director Arunachalam TK told PTI.

“CAE is training students in Gujarat while it was focusing on developing English language skills of teachers in Chhattisgarh. In MP, we are going to hone English skills of both teachers and students,” he said.

Arunachalam said CAE provides qualifications and tests to more than five million people a year in over 130 countries.

The two MoUs were signed between representatives of CAE and officials of the state’s Higher Education Department and MP Private University Regulatory Commission.