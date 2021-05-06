Madhya Pradesh govt announces open book exams for all UG, PG courses

The Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday announced that open book exams will be conducted for all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses amid coronavirus outbreak.

The government made the announcement through the official handle on Twitter. The final semester, second semester and fourth-semester exams will be conducted in open book mode.

स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष/स्नातकोत्तर चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं जून 2021 में आयोजित की जाएंगी तथा परीक्षा परिणाम जुलाई 2021 में घोषित किया जाएगा।

स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष, द्वितीय वर्ष तथा स्नातकोत्तर द्वितीय सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं जुलाई 2021 आयोजित की जाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/dG2WD8fISd — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) May 6, 2021

The exams for final year and fourth-semester students will be conducted in June 2021 and the results will be announced in July. The exams for the first and second year will be conducted in July and the result will be declared in August 2021.

The practical examinations for the final year and fourth year will be conducted after the open book exams will be concluded.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had earlier issued a circular regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The board has clarified in the circular that the exams for class 10 and 12 have not been cancelled. The exams have been postponed due to the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.