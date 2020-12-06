Madhya Pradesh: For classes 1-8, schools reopen from next academic year

The schools will remain shut until March 31 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. (Express Photo/Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Saturday that schools for classes 1 to 8 in the state will resume with the new academic year beginning April 1.

The schools will remain shut until March 31 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. Students up to class 8 will be promoted based on their projects while those in classes 9 and 10 will be called to school twice a week.

Chouhan said social distancing will be maintained in classes for grades 9 and 11. The board examination will be held for those in class 10 and 12.

Chouhan announced the decision after holding a meeting with School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmer.

During the meeting, Chouhan spoke about bringing about a “radical change” in the education imparted in Madhya Pradesh. For this, he said, a committee of educationists should be constituted which would first study the education systems implemented in other states.

