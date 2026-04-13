MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: MP Board results likely on April 15

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will likely announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15. According to indications from MP Board officials, MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results will be announced on April 15, 2026. However, a confirmation on the timing of release is awaited. Once released, students will be able to check their MP Board Class 10 result 2026 on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the official result portal. Additionally, the MPBSE 10th, 12th results and pass status will also be available on the IE Education portal.