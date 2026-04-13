MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: MP Board results likely on April 15

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MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will likely announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15. According to indications from MP Board officials, MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results will be announced on April 15, 2026. However, a confirmation on the timing of release is awaited. Once released, students will be able to check their MP Board Class 10 result 2026 on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.
To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the official result portal. Additionally, the MPBSE 10th, 12th results and pass status will also be available on the IE Education portal.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 MPBSE board results on May 6. The exams were held from February 27 to March 19.
In 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 24. For Class 10, the overall pass rate was 58.10%, with 61.87% of girls and 54.35% of boys passing.
In 2023, the results of class 10 were announced on May 25. 10,29,698 candidates took the class 10 exam of MPBSE in 2023. The result of class 10 in 2022 was declared on April 29.
In 2021, the MPBSE declared the results of class 10 on 14 July. As per the official statement, a total of 9,25,213 candidates were registered for the MPBSE class 10 exams in 2021.
Additionally, the MPBSE has released the official timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The detailed schedule is now available on the board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in. The Second Examination provides an opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board exams to improve their performance without losing an academic year.