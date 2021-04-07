Madhya Pradesh Board Exams, 2021: State department allows two options for class 9, 11 exam and class 10, 12 pre-boards

In a statement, the school education department said the students will have two options to give the exam.

With the Covid-19 cases rising in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s school education department has announced two options for the conduct of annual exams of class 9th and 11th and pre-board examinations of class 10th and 12th.

In a statement, the school education department said the students will have two options to give the exam. In option one, the students can give the exam online. In the second option, students will be distributed question papers from the schools, which they will solve at home and submit within the time limit set by the school.

While all government schools will hold examinations according to option two, all non-government schools will be able to conduct examinations through both options.

The practical examinations and annual examinations of class 10th and 12th will be conducted as per the instructions of the concerned Board of Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE etc, the notification said.

MP board to conduct Class 10th board exams from April 30 and Class 12th exams are scheduled to be held from May 1, 2021. Madhya Pradesh Board of Education will soon release information and guidelines about class 10th and 12th board examination. All the class 12 and 10th examinations will be conducted by practicing proper social distancing and sanitization and exam centers and mass is made mandatory for all the students, staff, and teachers on the day of examination.