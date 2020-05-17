Madhya Pradesh Board cancels Class 10 pending exams, Class 12 exams in June: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The pending exams of Class 12 will be conducted from June 8 to 16, 2020. Representational image/ file The pending exams of Class 12 will be conducted from June 8 to 16, 2020. Representational image/ file

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided not to conduct the pending examinations of class 10. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), however will conduct the remaining papers of class 12 from June 8 to 16, 2020.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced the government’s decision through his tweet. The minister also said that the merit list of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of the examinations held. “For the canceled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their marksheets,” the minister tweeted.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के 10वीं के मेरे बच्चों की जो परीक्षाएं शेष रह गई थीं, अब वे नहीं होंगी। जिन विषयों के पेपर हो गये हैं, उनके अंक के आधार पर ही रिजल्ट तैयार होगा। मेरे 12वीं के बच्चों के शेष रह गये विषयों की परीक्षाएं 8 से 16 जून के बीच होंगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 16, 2020

Earlier, the board announced to conduct examinations for main subjects only. The board had also announced to resume evaluation after three days of lockdown.

For higher secondary, the examinations will be conducted for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

प्रदेश के निजी विद्यालयों से भी संकट की इस घड़ी में सहयोग अपेक्षित है। कोई भी निजी स्कूल 19 मार्च 2020 से #Lockdown समाप्त होने की अवधि तक केवल ट्यूशन फीस ले सकेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त किसी तरह की फीस लेने की अनुमति नहीं है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 16, 2020

The minister further said that the private schools can only charge tuition fees and no other charges for the parents from March 19 till the lockdown ends.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd