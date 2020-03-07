Follow Us:
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Class X question paper refers PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’; two suspended

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Updated: March 7, 2020 6:32:42 pm
A Class X Social Science paper in Madhya Pradesh referred Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as ‘Azad Kashmir’ twice leading to suspension two persons. The questions have now been scrapped and total marks of the paper have been reduced to 90.

Question number 26 in the paper asked the students to mark out ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map while question number 4 mentioned the same as an option where students were given two lists and asked to match the pairs.

Madhya pradesh, Madhya pradesh azad kashmir in question paper, class 10 exams azad kashmir, social science azad kashmir pok, Mashya pradesh calss 10 question paper, indian express Question number 4 mentioned ‘Azad Kashmir’ as an option where students were given two lists and asked to match the pairs.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lapse, Chief Minister Kamal Nath too ordered strict action.

The opposition party in the state, however, criticised the ruling party for the incident. “The same language (calling PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’) is spoken by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. Pakistan, separatists, some Congress leaders, and leftists speak the same language,” BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.

Read| Chapter on Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation Act, Article 370 in JKBOSE class 10 textbooks

“It’s not a lapse, it’s a stated policy,” the BJP leader said, demanding answers not just from the CM Nath, but also Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi.

