Madhya Pradesh: Class X question paper refers PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’; two suspended

Question number 26 in the paper asked the students to mark out ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map. Question number 26 in the paper asked the students to mark out ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map.

A Class X Social Science paper in Madhya Pradesh referred Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as ‘Azad Kashmir’ twice leading to suspension two persons. The questions have now been scrapped and total marks of the paper have been reduced to 90.

Question number 26 in the paper asked the students to mark out ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map while question number 4 mentioned the same as an option where students were given two lists and asked to match the pairs.

Question number 4 mentioned ‘Azad Kashmir’ as an option where students were given two lists and asked to match the pairs. Question number 4 mentioned ‘Azad Kashmir’ as an option where students were given two lists and asked to match the pairs.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lapse, Chief Minister Kamal Nath too ordered strict action.

The opposition party in the state, however, criticised the ruling party for the incident. “The same language (calling PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’) is spoken by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. Pakistan, separatists, some Congress leaders, and leftists speak the same language,” BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.

Read| Chapter on Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation Act, Article 370 in JKBOSE class 10 textbooks

“It’s not a lapse, it’s a stated policy,” the BJP leader said, demanding answers not just from the CM Nath, but also Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd