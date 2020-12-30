Madan Pillutla to join as sixth dean of ISB

A visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding, Pillutla currently serves as a professor of organisational behavior, a department he chaired in the past, at LBS.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) appointed professor Madan Pillutla as its sixth dean. Pillutla currently works at London Business School (LBS). He will succeed Rajendra Srivastava and will formally take over on July 1. A visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding, Pillutla currently serves as a professor of organisational behaviour, a department he chaired in the past at LBS.

Having served as the deputy dean of faculty, ex-officio member of the executive committee, and the faculty representative on the governing body of LBS, he brings extensive administrative experience, ISB said in an official notice.

Dean Rajendra Srivastava, “I am excited to hand over the baton to Madan and believe that the school will see tremendous progress with him as dean. We have worked closely together over the last 20 years and I look forward to continuing working with him as I transition into a faculty role as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation over the next few months.”

With research interests in behavioral decision-making, negotiation and influence, fairness and trust, and Norm Violations, Pillutla has many publications in journals including Academy of Management Annals and the Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes. He has also been on the editorial boards of other top journals such as the Academy of Management Journal, the Academy of Management Review, and the Administrative Science Quarterly.

Prior to LBS, Prof Pillutla taught at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He holds a doctorate in organisational behavior from the University of British Columbia, a master’s in business analytics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne, and a post-graduate diploma in Management from the Xavier Labor Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur which conferred upon him a distinguished alumnus award in 2019.