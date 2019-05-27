Madan Mohan Malviya University admissions 2019: MET result declared, how to download, apply for scrutiny

Madan Mohan Malviya University admissions 2019: Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh has declared the result for Malaviya Entrance Test (MET) 2019 at its official website mmmut.ac.in. The exam was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2019 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance exam for admission to PhD courses at the varsity is yet to be conducted on July 1, 2019.

Madan Mohan Malviya University admissions 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mmmut.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link for ‘MET 2019 Result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number and password

Step 5: Result will appear

Selected candidates will now have to appear for the counselling. The exam authority will display the shortlisted candidates’ list for counselling on June 5, 2019. The NRI candidates and counselling for those who are wards of Kashmiri migrants will begin from June 12 at 10 am onwards.

Candidate can also get their answer sheets scrutinised on payment of Rs 10,000 per paper. Candidates will have to notify within seven days of declaration of result. The fee needs to be paid in the form of DD (demand draft) drawn in favour of the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur payable at Gorakhpur.

“The application for scrutiny may be submitted to The Coordinator, Malaviya Entrance Test (MET), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Deoria Road, Gorakhpur– 273010, in writing,” states the official notification.