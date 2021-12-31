Education Roundup 2021: Machine learning emerged as most popular online course in India, check list of top 10

As 2021 continued to restrict students and employees to online learning and remote working, online courses remained the preferable mode of learning this year. As per a report released by Coursera – machine learning, python and data analytics were the most trending courses among Indians in 2021.

The list was curated by monitoring the enrolment numbers on the eLearning platform. In soft skills, English for career development remained the most popular course in India.

The list of top 10 overall courses among Indians was machine learning, programming for everybody (getting started with python), foundations: data, everywhere English for career development, financial markets, HTML, CSS, and Javascript for web developers, introduction to psychology, foundations of user experience (UX) design among others.

Meanwhile, financial markets was the most subscribed business course on Coursera in 2021. 2021. Financial planning for young adults by the University of Illinois is another business the course made to the top ten list, indicating a growing interest in financial markets and investment advisory jobs.

A report released by Udemy for the emerging and expected trends for 2022 mentions that technical skills like Next.Js, Python scripting, and Terraform are surging in India.

Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India, said, “The evolving workplace has made learning new skills more significant than ever, as employees are required to become lifelong learners to stay relevant in the workplace of the future. Every year, we are able to highlight the most in-demand workplace skills on the Udemy Business platform, which helps companies and professionals make informed decisions and stay up to date. Moreover, practical skill-based learning is important to stay relevant in this evolving nature of work, and is equipped to adapt to them is crucial.”