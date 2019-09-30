M Tech fee hike at IITs to discourage ‘non-serious’ students: HRD Ministry

FACING CRITICISM over IIT Council’s decision to increase the fee for M Tech programmes to Rs 2 lakh per year, the HRD Ministry issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that the hike is not meant for existing students.

As for the “new admissions”, the tuition fee will be gradually increased over three years and “needy students will be provided necessary financial support”, the government added. Currently, an M Tech student pays less than Rs 30,000 every year.

The ministry justified the fee hike on the ground that it will discourage “non-serious students”, who park themselves at an IIT only to leave the programme midway after finding a job. “This drop out in the middle of the programme leads to wastage of coveted seats on the one hand and denies opportunity to other serious and meritorious students…” the statement read.

IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao came out in support of the decision, calling the feel hike a “surgical strike” on “uninterested” students. “The freebies we have been doling out with taxpayers’ money to students who are uninterested and into systems which have become unaccountable need to stop at some point,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Over 50 per cent dropouts in masters programmes today in IITs only means that students value the jobs they get after their B Tech more than the career they can build with their M Tech degrees.”