M Karunanidhi passes away: Educational institutions to be closed tomorrow in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi passed away at the age of 94 Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi passed away at the age of 94

Following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, the state government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, August 8. “All the government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed tomorrow,” read the govt statement. The government has also declared a seven-day mourning in the state.

Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94 after battling a prolonged illness at the Kauvery hospital. “With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06.10 pm. Despite the possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond,” the hospital said in its medical bulletin.

“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide,” the hospital further said.

PM Narendra Modi is going to Chennai tomorrow to pay his last respect. “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

“Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard,” Modi said.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his deepest condolence on the passing of Karunanidhi. “Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers,” tweeted Ram Nath Kovind.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd