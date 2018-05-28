Ludhiana: J&K Governor visits alma mater; says ‘good to see so many girl students on campus now’

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra with lawyer Harpreet Sandhu Gurmeet Singh Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra with lawyer Harpreet Sandhu Gurmeet Singh

JAMMU & Kashmir Governor N N Vohra visited his alma mater SCD Government College in Ludhiana Sunday as he presided over the annual convocation as the chief guest and distributed degrees to the students.

During his address and a brief conversation with the media, Vohra was nostalgic as he recounted his college days in Ludhiana. He completed his post graduation in English from this college in 1957 and had also topped Panjab University, Chandigarh. Later, he joined the Indian Administrative Service.

Vohra said he was pleasantly surprised to see more number of girls on campus as when he was a student, the majority of students at the college were boys.

“I am pleasantly surprised to see more number of girls sitting here to receive degrees. When we were students, the college was dominated by boys. It is great to see girls flourishing in academics,” said Vohra. Named after scientist Dr Satish Chander Dhawan, this government college in Ludhiana was popularly known as ‘Government College for Boys’ as institution had very few girl students. Even now, only postgraduate courses and B.Sc in under graduation are open for girls.

Vohra also said that when he was a student, it wasn’t allowed to issue rare and good books from college library but the librarian was so cooperating and generous to give them to him. “The librarian would still give me the books but with a promise that I would return them early morning before college begins,” he said.

He also recounted his days when he would visit Lyall book depot in Old City area of Ludhiana but finding the books costly, he and his friends would decide not to buy them. “I loved reading books. But the pocket did not always allow to buy some good ones. The owner of Lyall book depot was a generous man and he would ask us to take books and return them after reading. Such gestures are hard to find today,” he said.

Vohra said that it was an honour for him to return to his alma mater and remember the good old days. “When I was invited for the convocation, I wasn’t told that now there are so many girl students here. It is wonderful,” he said.

