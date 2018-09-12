Ludhiana: GNDEC students stage protest against PTU’s marking system

Alleging discrepancies in the ‘relative marking system’ of Punjab Technical University (PTU), students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) in Ludhiana staged a protest saying that they are facing problems during placement drives and getting jobs. Students gathered in the campus Tuesday and raised slogans against PTU vice-chancellor.

Students alleged that despite multiple requests, PTU vice-chancellor is not listening to their queries on the faulty marking system and they are suffering. They claimed that for three semesters PTU had declared results according to ‘relative marking system’ which proved to be disastrous. Later, the varsity scrapped it and moved to absolute marking system.

“But for those three semesters, our mark sheets have been ruined. Even if a student scored 70 per cent, his/her SGPA has been marked as 5 or 5.5 due to relative marking system whereas it should have been 7 or above. This is simply not acceptable because we are facing trouble in sitting for placements. With less marks that too just because of PTU’s faulty marking system, our future has been put at stake. V-C is not listening to demands of students. Final year students are specially facing more trouble because they have to sit for placements,” said a protesting student.

They alleged that due to faulty marking system, their overall percentages have declined and it has further affected overall performance.

Some students said that they won’t be even eligible for government jobs now as their overall percentage will be less than 60% due to relative marking system. They demanded that results of three semesters be declared again using absolute marking system.

Dr Sehijpal Singh, principal of the college, meanwhile, said that relative marking system was adopted for three semesters starting 2015 but scrapped later. “While some students who were weak in studies cleared exams because of it, others who were expecting higher marks were disappointed. We have written to PTU that students are demanding results of three semesters to be declared again but if it is done, then some students who passed on borderline will fail. We are trying to find a solution.”

