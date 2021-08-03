99.77% candidates in Panchkula, 99.46% in Chandigarh clear CBSE Class 10 exams

Last year too, the board had to cancel the exams midway due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (Representational Image)

The overall pass percentage in Panchkula and Chandigarh regions stood at 99.77 per cent and 99.46 per cent respectively on Tuesday, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Board exam results for Class 10.

With the results calculated on the basis of marks uploaded by schools internally and no exams being conducted due to Covid, the pass percentage naturally saw a massive jump. Last year, 94.31 per cent of candidates in Panchkula region and 91.83 per cent in the Chandigarh region had cleared the exams.

Panchkula region consists of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, while Chandigarh is made up of Punjab, UT Chandigarh, J&K, and Ladakh.

Both regions recorded a pass percentage that was higher than the national average of 99.04 per cent.

Last year too, the board had to cancel the exams midway due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. Candidates, however, had written some of the exams before the number of Covid-19 cases spiked and the results were tabulated on the basis of average marks in the best three or two performing subjects.

This year, however, the exams could not be held at all owing to the pandemic, and the CBSE instead came up with a formula to calculate results on the basis of different examinations conducted by the schools internally. The CBSE gave weightage to periodic tests/unit tests (10 marks), half-yearly/mid-term exams (30 marks), and pre-board exams (40 marks) — totalling 80 marks — in order to compute the final Class 10 results this year.

The board in a statement issued on Tuesday, said, “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold such examinations.”

The board has further announced that the compartment exams will be conducted between August 16 and September 15.

“As per practice, no merit list will be prepared by the Board for Class 10, 2021, results. First started in 2016, this year also CBSE will provide academic documents of Class 10 and 12 digitally (migration certificate, mark sheet-cum-certificate, and skill certificates) through its own academic repository “Parinam Manjusha”, which is integrated with Digilocker at http://digilocker.gov.in’,” the statement said.

Highest scorers from Ludhiana

Some of the highest scorers from Ludhiana city were Shivam Gupta from Kundan Vidya Mandir (99.6 per cent), Harman Khattra and Jhanvi from Kundan Vidya Mandir (99.2 per cent), Sukhmanpreet Kaur from Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar (99.2 per cent), Arushi from Kundan Vidya Mandir (99 per cent), and Arkita from Jesus Sacred Heart School (99 per cent).