Lucknow varsity expels student for sharing post on anti-CAA protest

A 22-year-old student of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University in Lucknow has been rusticated from the university for sharing a post on social media calling for a protest against the new citizenship law and the NRC on the campus.

A member of the university’s media committee, Dr Tannu Dang, said Ahmed Raza Khan, a student of History (Honours) third year, had called for a protest to be held on Tuesday. “He was rusticated on December 22. He had called for a protest through Facebook even though section 144 is in place in the state. He had also incited students to protest against the university administration earlier this month over the running of the university mess. Though the administration addressed students’ grievances, Khan kept inciting them,” said Dang. With more than 2,000 students, the university is run by the state government.

The Facebook post, shared by Khan, says, “We, the people of India (The university won’t let disintegration of the country; we will not let our shared culture disappear; we will oppose the religion-based Bill tooth and nail.” The post is accompanied by a poster which calls for a protest on December 24.

