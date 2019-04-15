Lucknow University UG admissions 2019: Application process closing today

Lucknow University UG admissions 2019: The last date to fill the application form for admission to undergraduate courses at the Lucknow University is today, April 15 (Monday). Interested candidates can still apply at the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Three and five-year undergraduate courses including BA, BCom, LLB, BSc, BVA, BFA, BVoc, BCA, and diploma courses are on offer.

Candidates will have to appear for an entrance exam to be eligible for the admissions for which admit cards will be released on April 20, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2019. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling. While the result is scheduled to be declared on May 20, the counselling will begin on May 25, 2019.

Lucknow University UG admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘online application process of UG..’ under ‘news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘view’ next to the course you wish to apply for

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 7: Read instructions, click on ‘I agree’ and proceed

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents

Step 9: Make payment

Lucknow University UG admissions 2019: Fee

For undergraduate courses, candidates will have to pay Rs 800 and SC, ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee. An additional and non-refundable late fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable for candidates as a late fee, if they register after April 15, 2019.

The varsity will conduct off-campus online counselling for the UG programs. Candidates have to register and submit choices after the result has been declared. Detailed guidelines would be declared later, as per the official notification.